Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh models bump-fitting jumpsuit for date night – Ryan Thomas reacts

Lucy Mecklenburgh got all dressed up as she enjoyed a romantic date night with her fiancé Ryan Thomas over the weekend, and his reaction to her chic maternity outfit is hilarious.

The pregnant star, who is expecting her second child, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself rocking a brown figure-hugging jumpsuit that highlighted her blossoming baby bump. She paired it with knee-high brown leather boots and a matching tartan blazer, accessorising with gold hoop earrings.

WATCH: Ryan Thomas falls through wall during house renovations

The snap was originally shared by Ryan, and he hilariously compared her look to an equestrian in the caption. "Taking the wife on date night think she thought I was taking her horse riding @lucymeck1," he wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Lucy was clearly not phased by her partner poking fun at her, as she shared another snap of the couple in the lift and gushed about her comfortable outfit. "For everyone asking my jumpsuit is @bumpsuit. Honestly the comfiest pregnancy purchase. I live in the 3 I have," she captioned it.

Lucy's fiance Ryan compared her chic brown outfit to an equestrian

Ryan, meanwhile, could be seen wearing blue trousers, a white T-shirt and a black jacket.

Any expectant mothers who want to try out Lucy's outfit for themselves can shop a similar olive green jumpsuit from Selfridges for £130, while the brand also sells one-shouldered maxi dresses and unitards.

Shop the look:

Bumpsuit green jumpsuit, £130, Selfridges

This isn't the first time Lucy has given fans maternity outfit inspiration. Just last week the CEO of RWL fitness posed in a gorgeous Nobody's Child dress with a pattern that featured both florals and polka dots, and fell to an on-trend midi length. The former TOWIE star looked blooming beautiful in the floral dress which we tracked down on Marks & Spencer for a mere £49. An absolute steal!

Lucy and Ryan – who met when they both appeared on The Island with Bear Grylls – are already doting parents to son Roman, almost two, but they revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a daughter in an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine.

The pregnant star looked gorgeous in her Bumpsuit outfit

"Our baby girl is due in late spring – we can't wait," said 30-year-old Lucy. "I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman. With him I just knew – I don't know why but even before we found out, I said: 'I know, one hundred per cent, it's a boy.'"

When asked whether they have chosen a name for their baby girl, she continued: "With Roman we named him as soon as we found out we were having a boy. I remember we looked at a list and we both pointed to the same name.

"But this time, we have a list of 15 names. We may just have to wait to meet her," she laughed. "Nothing in the world beats that moment when you hold your baby for the first time."

