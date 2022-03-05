Rochelle Humes dazzles in V-neck dress – husband Marvin reacts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It has become a well-known fact that Rochelle Humes is a true style muse. The This Morning presenter and former The Saturdays singer is never short of enchanting outfits – much to her fashion followers' delight. The star wowed in white in a recent Instagram post and husband Marvin was quick to express his awe.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

Rochelle looked beautiful wearing a V-neck white crochet dress in a selfie shared to social media. The star's Grecian goddess aesthetic was highlighted by a bronzed beauty look that consisted of a defined brow, nude lip and slick lashing of eyeliner. The angelic look, which fused beach-party panache and holiday romance, was deeply admired by fans – especially Marvin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' couples workout

Marvin shared Rochelle's sultry snap on his own Instagram feed, captioning the stunning image: "I mean…" with a slew of love-stricken emojis. We couldn't agree more Marvin!

MORE: Rochelle Humes looks ultra luxe in must-see blazer dress

Followers and celebrity friends joined forces to further praise Rochelle's beauty. "Your girl is fire," commented beauty expert Nilam Holmes. Pussycat Dolls singer turned Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt added three fire emojis. Another fan reacted saying: "Stunning as always," with another stating: "Unbelievably stunning," in agreement.

Rochelle looked stunning in the crochet dress

Has Rochelle given you wardrobe envy with her lovely look? Well, luckily for you, Urban Outfitters is jumping on the summer style inspiration with this must-have crochet halter neck dress in purple sunset tones.

Ombre Crochet Dress, £46, Urban Outfitters

Team the look with sandals and an oversized straw bag for an enviable beach babe outfit. Alternatively, slide on a pair of heeled mules for an evening out on the town sipping mojitos with the girls. Divine!

SEE: Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside seriously luxe bathroom with intimate bath photo

Rochelle is currently shooting a campaign in South Africa, meaning we can expect plenty more outfit inspiration snaps. Last week, she added another refined look to her enviable style inventory this week, wowing fans with a £16 ASOS little black dress. Cut from a sumptuous satin, the item made for the perfect glossy date night look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.