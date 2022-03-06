We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly has an enviable wardrobe both on and off-screen, but her latest look will leave you wanting to do some online shopping.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 52, looked sensational as she posed in a striking black jumpsuit from her own collection with Biba. In the photo, shared on her Instagram Stories, Tess lay on the sofa wearing the plunging design complete with long sleeves and wide-leg trousers. But the feature we're completely obsessed with is the print!

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

The comfortable jersey material is covered with eye-catching blue, turquoise and white stars to mirror the night sky, but it also comes in a chic plain blue colour. And did we mention both colourways are a total steal? While Tess' star-print outfit now retails for just £22 in the sale, down from £70, the blue version is also reduced to £35.

Tess looked glamorous as she modelled a jumpsuit from her own collection with Biba

"Got that Saturday feeling in this jumpsuit from my @officialbiba range!" she captioned the photo, which showed her sporting bouncy blonde curls and elegant makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Tess often acts as a model to promote her range with Biba – including during a recent date night with her husband, I'm A Celebrity star Vernon Kay, 47. The mum-of-two looked gorgeous in a slick pair of cream trousers, flattering her endless legs.

Biba x Tess Daly star-print jumpsuit, was £70 now £22, House of Fraser

She added a silky patterned blouse, layering with a jaw-dropping electric blue coat, complete with feathered trim and a cute cropped design. The star teamed her look with a pair of elegant pointed-toe heels, rocking a bouncy blowdry and glossy nude lip.

"Date night," Tess captioned her photo. "And making the most of the chilly weather with my fave feathered jacket @officialbiba."

The Strictly star recently showed off her date night outfit

Fans were floored with Tess' look, rushing to the comments to share their love for her fun and flirty transformation. "Looking amazing and very gorgeous Tess. Have a great night too," commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Wowzers! That is totally your outfit!!!!!"

