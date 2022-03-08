Rebel Wilson reveals special Women's Day honor in eye-catching teal mini-dress The Australian star is an ardent advocate for female empowerment

Rebel Wilson delighted fans when she revealed that she was part of a special project in honor of International Women's Day with a few sneak-peeks.

MORE: Rebel Wilson turns heads in snapshots from incredible birthday bash

The Australian actress took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes snippets from her shoot for Pomellato's Women's Day campaign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson reveals special Women's Day honor

She looked as chic as could be in a teal mini-dress that featured a plunging square neckline that she adorned with a pair of necklaces.

Her hair had been let down in loose waves as she playfully posed and smiled brightly for the camera with the outfit showing off her phenomenal figure.

MORE: Rebel Wilson celebrates huge personal news with fans: 'Best birthday present'

"Loved being part of this shoot for International Women's Day for @pomellato," she wrote with her photograph, gushing over the honor of being one of several leading ladies chosen for the project.

Rebel joined Jane Fonda, Aisha Tyler, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Samara Weaving, Alexandra Shipp, Yao Chen, and Valeria Golino for the shoot that involved them talking about how to uplift other women while being appreciative of their own varied accomplishments.

Rebel stunned in a teal mini-dress for the special project

According to Pomellato: "In the 2022 video, these inspirational women speak on being grateful for who we are today, the obstacles we have overcome, letting go of preconceived ideas for how we should be, and owning our truth.

"These powerful women agree that this is how we will become the most authentic versions of ourselves and that joy is found in being present, for ourselves, and for each other."

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks gorgeous in all-green ensemble to mark special event

MORE: Rebel Wilson marks her birthday in slick suit jacket and shades onboard a private jet - and it's a total vibe

The Pitch Perfect star has frequently advocated for female empowerment not only through her messages regarding body positivity but also by sharing her own experiences with building confidence.

She recently released a children's book titled Bella the Brave in which she opened up about "being a shy girl growing up in Sydney's western suburbs to becoming an international movie star.

The Australian star featured in Pomellato's International Women's Day campaign

"I'm so pumped to be able to share this knowledge with kids in a fun, entertaining and empowering way."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.