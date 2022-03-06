Rebel Wilson turns heads in snapshots from incredible birthday bash

Rebel Wilson truly knows how to party like the best of them, as evidenced by her latest social media uploads from her jaw-dropping birthday bash.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share more of the pictures from her 42nd birthday party in Cabo, Mexico. While she marked her milestone birthday last week, the pictures have just kept on coming, and fans clearly can't get enough.

She posted some shots of herself enjoying an incredible display of fireworks and wearing a large sombrero in her birthday dress, a slinky black number.

The dress featured cut-outs and see-through detailing all across the arm and upper chest while cinching in at the waist to give her a flattering shape.

The outfit also allowed Rebel to show off her legs and the black stilettos she wore while celebrating with her friends over a glass of champagne.

Rebel celebrated her birthday in Cabo with friends

The stunning waters panned behind her in several of the shots as she cheerfully marked the big day, even including some snapshots of the aftermath of the celebration as she and her crew sat down to enjoy the latest releases in their hotel's own private movie theater.

Rebel revealed with her earlier posts she'd been treated to a trip to One&Only Palmilla in Mexico for the birthday, even posting snapshots of her journey there as she rocked a power suit onboard a private jet to Cabo.

While the Australian star was inundated with messages of love and support from friends and fans alike on her birthday, there was one present that really meant the world to her.

Posting on her Stories, Rebel shared a photo of a new identity card confirming that she had been made a permanent resident of the US. "Wow. The best birthday present just arrived!" she wrote.

The actress revealed she had received her permanent residency card

While she had blacked out the majority of details on the card, fans were able to see her full name – Rebel Melanie Eliz Wilson, as well as the country of her birth.

