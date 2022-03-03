Rebel Wilson celebrates huge personal news with fans: 'Best birthday present' Congratulations to the Pitch Perfect star

Rebel Wilson was inundated with messages and gifts as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on March 2nd – but there was one present that really stood out.

The Australian star took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots with her fans documenting her celebrations, which were held at the One & Only luxury resort and spa in Los Cabos.

Posting on her Stories, Rebel also included a photo of a new identity card confirming that Rebel has been made a permanent resident of the US. "Wow. The best birthday present just arrived!" she wrote.

While Rebel has blacked out the majority of details on the card, fans are able to see her full name – Rebel Melanie Eliz Wilson, as well as the country of her birth.

Rebel shared a photo of her new ID with fans

Rebel's mom Sue has spoken in the past about her children’s unusual names – Rebel’s siblings include brother Ryot and sisters Liberty and Annachi.

Taking the stand at her daughter's defamation case against Woman's Day in 2017, Sue told the court she got the idea for her daughter's name from a little girl in her year one class who sang the Carpenters' We've Only Just Begun.

Her second daughter was named Liberty because, as a dog breeder, she liked to name "by themes" and her third was named Annaleise - although she goes under the name Annarchi.

The star has a very close bond with mum Sue

"I wanted my kids to be able to do whatever they wanted to do and stand up for themselves," Sue told the court.

She then explained that although she called her daughter Rebel for the first six weeks of her life, she "bent to the pressure" from her husband and family to use a more "suitable name".

She officially named her daughter Melanie after the 1960s singer Melanie Safka, best known for the song Alexander Beetle. Rebel legally changed her name from Melanie Elizabeth Bownds in 2002.

