Rebel Wilson poses in cheerleading outfit as she kicks off exciting countdown

Rebel Wilson got fans majorly pumped over the holiday weekend when she began an exciting countdown to her upcoming movie, Senior Year.

The actress took to social media to share a picture of herself posing in a green cheerleading outfit that she'd spotlighted last month in a matching locker room setting.

The outfit showed off her curves while she reclined against one of the lockers, rocking a light pink lip and a green bow tying her hair up in a ponytail.

"SENIOR YEAR releases May 13th worldwide on NETFLIX," she captioned her post, and fans and many of her celebrity friends and co-stars immediately took to the comments to share their excitement.

"I CANNOT WAIT!!!!" one wrote, with another saying: "Woop can't wait. You look phenomenal," and her co-star Angourie Rice simply added: "Absolute icon."

One fan cheekily said: "Me when I'm the best cheerleader," with another adding: "Give me an R… give me an E … and a B… with an E and an L! … what does that spell," and a third also writing: "Can't wait to see you in a new movie! I feel like it's been forever since we've last seen you in a film!" Many bombarded the comments section with heart and flame emojis.

Rebel posed in a cheerleading outfit from the upcoming film

The film stars the Australian actress as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for two decades.

Set between 1997 and 2017, Senior Year and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school who wakes up after a 20-year coma only to realize her life has passed her by.

Joining Rebel in the cast of what will surely become a high-school comedy classic are a whole host of Hollywood stars, including Alicia Silverstone and This is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Angourie, who viewers will have seen most recently in HBO's Mare of Easttown, will be playing the teenage version of Rebel's character, based on their social media posts featuring matching outfits.

The actress revealed the big news with another special tease earlier this month

The film will also feature Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and former Saturday Night Live star Chris Parnell.



