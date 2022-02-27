Rebel Wilson marks her birthday in slick suit jacket and shades onboard a private jet - and it's a total vibe The Australian actress headed for a lavish weekend away

If anyone knows how to celebrate their birthday in style, it's Rebel Wilson. Ahead of her 41st birthday on 2 March, the Australian actress rocked a striking power suit onboard a private jet as she flew into a weekend of celebrations.

Taking to Instagram stories to give fans a glimpse inside her birthday plans, Rebel told fans: "Just going on a little trip for the weekend," before panning the camera across the luxe private jet. The star looked incredible in a figure-flattering teal jacket, simple white tee and skinny denim jeans.

Rebel paired her look with pointed-toe brown loafers and oversized aviators, amping up the glamour of her airport style by teasing her blonde locks in voluminous curls.

Everything down to the blankets onboard Rebel's private flight oozed A-lister, from the plush leather seats to velvety carpets and Hermes blankets, revealed in several clips posted to her social media.

Rebel looked so chic as she jet-setted into her birthday weekend

"Okay guys I think we're here!" Rebel told fans as she soaked up the sun from her window seat. The following clip showed the actress and friends singing along to music in a car.

Rebel looked sensational en route to her weekend away, and we're totally obsessed with her radiant glow after switching up her lifestyle to focus on her health and wellbeing.

The star has been particularly open about her weight loss journey, and in a new interview with PEOPLE, she explained where she's at now. "Last year, I lost a lot of weight – close to 80 lbs," she began. "And then I've maintained it for this year. So part of me was like, 'Well damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it? And I felt a bit sad about that point."

The star took fans on a tour of the lavish private jet

She went on to share that despite achieving her goal, she still struggles at times. "I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there are stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she said.

"But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

