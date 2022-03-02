Rebel Wilson looks gorgeous in all-green ensemble to mark special event The Pitch Perfect star was marking her 42nd birthday

Rebel Wilson is one glamorous lady, and as the Pitch Perfect star turned 42 on Wednesday, she had the best look.

WOW: Rebel Wilson poses in cheerleading outfit as she kicks off exciting countdown

The Hollywood legend looked flawless as she styled out a green jumper that she had paired with a tiny pair of green shorts - perfect for the South African weather! She posed with a group of friends as a group of fireworks went off in the background. Her male companion gave her a kiss on the side of her head before the group turned around to marvel at the jaw-dropping display.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson wears the tiniest pair of shorts for her birthday

Her group had all opted to go for white for their outfits, with the ladies on the end both deciding to still out some mini-dresses.

SEE: Rebel Wilson embodies fitness goals in new sunkissed photograph

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse of Galentine's Day plans with rare selfie of both lookalike sisters

In her caption, Rebel revealed that she'd been treated to a trip to South Africa with Cape Capers, a tour group which operates in Cape Town.

"Biggest birthday surprise with these besties #Cabo Capers," she wrote, as fans rushed to the comments to wish the star a happy birthday.

One enthused: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL!!!" and a second added: "Happy birthday Glory!"

Rebel marked the day in style

A third commented: "That's a beautiful surprise," and a fourth posted: "Happy Birthday, week looks amazing."

Rebel also shared some clips from her birthday night, which included a mariachi band and a pinata. She also a poolside photo from the morning after where there were several balloons that read: "Rebel's fiesta."

MORE: Christie Brinkley parties with Rebel Wilson and Cindy Crawford for special Super Bowl party

SEE: Rebel Wilson, Taraji P. Henson and Kelly Clarkson sparkle as they celebrate 2022 NFL Honors

The Cats star jetted off to start the celebrations last week and she rocked a striking power suit onboard a private jet.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rebel told fans: "Just going on a little trip for the weekend," before panning the camera across the luxe private jet.

Rebel has been enjoying her time in Cape Town

The star looked incredible in a figure-flattering teal jacket, simple white tee and skinny denim jeans.

MORE: Rebel Wilson enjoys nail-biting football game looking fabulous with star-studded crowd

WOW: Rebel Wilson and sisters look like triplets in hot-pink swimwear

She paired her look with pointed-toe brown loafers and oversized aviators, amping up the glamour of her airport style by teasing her blonde locks in voluminous curls.

Everything down to the blankets onboard Rebel's private flight oozed A-lister, from the plush leather seats to velvety carpets and Hermes blankets, revealed in several clips posted to her social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.