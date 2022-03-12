Tess Daly steals the show in stunning mini dress on date night with Vernon Kay The Strictly star and Vernon were guests at the 2022 BAFTA Gala Dinner

Tess Daly stole the show when she rocked up to the 2022 BAFTA Gala Dinner in a stunning white mini dress on Friday night.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked phenomenal alongside her husband, Vernon Kay, for a glamorous date night at The Londoner Hotel. Tess' gorgeous dress featured a low-cut neckline and long sleeves and an extended piece of fabric that dropped from her trim waist to her ankles.

Making her long, toned legs look never-ending, Tess added a pair of nude heels and accessorised with gold earrings and wore her glossy blonde locks in a tousled ponytail, adding a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip.

The couple put on an animated display as they arrived at the glitzy event ahead of the BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday, with Tess even pictured gazing adoringly at Vernon, who looked dapper in a navy suit and a matching polo jumper.

Tess and Vernon have been married since 2003 and look more in love than ever. Last month, the star took a trip down memory lane to mark Valentine's Day with her 47-year-old husband, sharing throwback photos of their special day with her followers.

Tess and Vernon are more in love than ever

Modelling a strapless Marina Adanou wedding gown with a fitted waist and full skirt, Tess accessorised with a sparkly bag that matched her tiara and Jimmy Choo shoes.

"22 years of valentines," she captioned the photos, and her followers quickly commented on the romantic throwbacks.

"Stunning pictures. Memories that last eternally," wrote one, and another added: "Wonderful photos and memories. You both look so happy!! Gorgeous family."

Tess looked incredible in her white mini dress

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4 and they got married on 12 September 2003 at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

They are now doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

