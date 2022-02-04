Tess Daly looks so radiant in sun-soaked selfie – and look at her shades The Strictly host has recently been in Dubai

Tess Daly has been enjoying the Dubai sun in recent days, but as she returned to the UK, she was still able to soak up some sunrays.

Given the temperature difference between London and Dubai, it's no surprise that when she shared her sun-soaked selfie she has made sure to wrap up in a puffer jacket, with a fur coat serving as another layer. But as the sun lit up her background she did style out a beautiful pair of sunglasses – and she looked so radiant in the large piece of eyewear.

The pair of sunnies were so large, that the star practically could have been incognito if she was spotted walking the streets.

She went fresh-faced for her selfie, and while she didn't show off the bag that she was carrying, a chain was visible running across her shoulder.

"The brighter the sun, the bigger the sunnies," she joked in her caption, before adding: "Happy Friday everyone," and adding a purple heart emoji.

Fans loved the look, as one wrote: "Happy Friday. Looking beautiful!" and another teased: "Tess incognito!"

Fans loved the star's sunglasses

A third enthused: "Beauty! Love them," while a fourth commented: "You are so very beautiful and gorgeous."

Others were left speechless by the look as they posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

The mum-of-two has been enjoying some time out in Dubai so that she could model some of the latest range from Naia Beach, a swimwear company she co-founded with a friend.

Earlier in the week, she shared several snaps from a relaxing day trip to Azure Beach Club in Jumeirah.

The star is a style icon

She looked radiant in a gorgeous red swimsuit with the elegant one piece featuring a flattering halterneck cut with silver detailing, which Tess perfectly accessorised with a chic straw hat.

The star wore her signature blonde locks in beachy waves as she reclined on a poolside cabana.

"Making the most of our last days with an afternoon at @AzureBeachDubai which means sushi and catching up on a good book!" she said, and admitted she missed her husband and two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

"We’ll miss the sunshine but excited to see @vernonkay and the girls," she continued.

