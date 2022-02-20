Tess Daly rocks fun and flirty flares for date night with Vernon Kay - wait 'til you see her coat!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly always looks gorgeous, but the Strictly Come Dancing host rocked an exceptionally striking outfit for a date night with husband Vernon Kay on Saturday - and we can't get enough of her jacket!

The 52-year-old star looked sensational in a slick pair of cream trousers, flattering her endless legs. Tess added a silky patterned blouse, layering with a jaw-dropping electric blue coat, complete with feathered trim and a cute cropped design. The Strictly host teamed her look with a pair of elegant pointed-toe heels, rocking a bouncy blowdry and glossy nude lip. So chic!

"Date night," Tess captioned her photo. "And making the most of the chilly weather with my fave feathered jacket @officialbiba."

Fans were floored with Tess' gorgeous look, rushing to the comments to share their love for her fun and flirty transformation. "Looking amazing and very gorgeous Tess. Have a great night too," commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Wowzers! That is totally your outfit!!!!!"

"That really suits you... what a retro cool look," quipped a third fan, as a fourth penned: "Love the jacket! That’s fab X."

Tess looked incredible in cream flares and a feathered jacket

We're seriously swooning over Tess' trendy trousers, and we're almost certain they're the 'Florence Flared Trousers' from Reiss. Flared for a nod to vintage trends, these high-waisted smart trousers are crafted from a durable, breathable cotton blend - and will look good with just about anything.

Reiss Florence Flared Trousers, £138, John Lewis

Tess wears the 'BIBA x Tess Daly Marabou Feather Jacket', which has just landed in House of Fraser's end of season sale. Snap it up before it goes!

Marabou Feather Jacket, was £158, now £80, House of Fraser

The star took a trip down memory lane earlier this month as she marked Valentine's Day with her 47-year-old husband Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing host and I'm A Celebrity star tied the knot in 2003, and Tess shared throwback photos of their special day with her followers.

Modelling a strapless Marina Adanou gown with a fitted waist and full skirt, Tess accessorised with a sparkly bag that matched her tiara and Jimmy Choo shoes. "22 years of valentines," Tess captioned the photos, and her followers quickly commented on the romantic throwbacks.

"Stunning pictures. Memories that last eternally," wrote one, and another added: "Wonderful photos and memories. You both look so happy!! Gorgeous family."

