Everything you need to know about BAFTAs 2022 From how to watch to the host and nominees...

Are you ready for the most exciting night in British film? The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards are right around the corner – and we can't wait to see which stars will be taking home the most prestigious awards of the evening.

MORE: Sex Education's Mimi Keene and Asa Butterfield hit the BAFTA Rising Star party

Stars including Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana DeBose are up for some of the most coveted gongs, but it's also set to be a big night for homegrown talent too. Before the glitz and glam kicks off, here's all you need to know about the 2022 ceremony…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Power of the Dog has received eight major nods in the 2022 BAFTAs

When are the BAFTAs 2022?

The 2022 BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday 13 March at 7pm. The ceremony won't actually be live, but broadcast a few hours after the ceremony takes place on Sunday evening, meaning that you can find out the winners ahead of time if you keep an eye on Twitter, or check back to our complete winners list, which we'll be updating throughout the evening.

MORE: How to watch all of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees

MORE: Everything you need to know about awards frontrunner The Power of the Dog

What will the BAFTAS 2022 look like?

Viewers can expect red carpet coverage, OTT speeches and an awkward moment or two since, for the first time since 2020, the BAFTA Awards will be going ahead as an in-person event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Prince William, who has been President of BAFTA since 2010, and his wife Kate Middleton, will also be attending for the first time since 2020 after he pulled out last year following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be attending the 2022 ceremony

Unlike last year's ceremony, it's expected that there will be little to no virtual participation, although concessions will be made for international nominees who cannot travel due to Covid restrictions or concerns.

Where can we watch the BAFTAs 2022 and who is hosting?

The ceremony will be hosted by Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday 13 March.

Rebel Wilson has been announced as the host of 2022 ceremony

Opening about the incredible honour, she said: "It's going to be so much fun! I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat...or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.

"So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'bond'."

Who are the BAFTA 2022 nominees?

You can see the full list of nominees here. Many hugely popular films that won big at the Golden Globes and are tipped to win big at this year's Oscars also popped up in the nominations list for this year's BAFTAs.

No Time To Die is up for Outstanding British Film

Look out for films such as The Power of the Dog and Dune winning big in various categories, as well as Belfast and West Side Story and Licorice Pizza.

MORE:

It seems that it could be a big night for homegrown talent as many British films and actors have done well to receive plenty of nods this year; for instance, Benedict Cumberbatch and Stephen Graham are both up for the Leading Actor, and Joanna Scanlan and up-and-coming star Emelia Jones are vying for Leading Actress.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.