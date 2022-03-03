Tess Daly turns heads in gorgeous slinky top The Strictly host has the best sense of fashion

Whether she's presenting Strictly Come Dancing, or just lounging at home, Tess Daly always has the best sense of fashion, and she proved that on Wednesday.

The presenter was showcasing her spring and summer line for. Clarke & Clarke, but it was her stunning blue top that caught our eyes. Tess showed off the slinky number in the first photo, where she almost blended in with the pillow, and the figure-hugging number accentuated her beauty. She wore natural makeup and accessorised with bracelets and rings, while her blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders.

My spring/summer 22 bed linen collection with @clarke_clarke_interiors," she revealed in her caption.

"So obsessed with the prints from this season and there's so much gorgeous texture with the cushions and throws – it's the perfect way to add some subtle glamour to your space looks like it's time to change the beds in our house!"

Her post really showed off the gorgeous range, one of which featured an extravagant swirling pattern, while others were more muted monochromatic designs.

Fans fell in love with the interiors, as one enthused: "I loooovee that cushion," and a second posted: "Omg love the blue one."

Tess stunned in her ensemble

A third added: "The colours are relaxing," while a fourth said: "They're stunning, before I read your comment I thought it was all Laura Ashley!"

Many more posted heart emojis to share their love for the jaw-dropping collection.

Tess recently wowed her fans when the mum-of-two showed off her striking outfit for a date night with husband Vernon Kay.

The 52-year-old star looked sensational in a slick pair of cream trousers, flattering her endless legs.

Tess always has the best style

Tess added a silky patterned blouse, layering with a jaw-dropping electric blue coat, complete with feathered trim and a cute cropped design.

The star teamed her look with a pair of elegant pointed-toe heels, rocking a bouncy blowdry and glossy nude lip.

"Date night," Tess captioned her photo. "And making the most of the chilly weather with my fave feathered jacket @officialbiba."

Fans were floored with Tess' gorgeous look, rushing to the comments to share their love for her fun and flirty transformation. "Looking amazing and very gorgeous Tess. Have a great night too," commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Wowzers! That is totally your outfit!!!!!"

