Carol Vorderman distracts fans in curve-hugging top and skinny jeans

Carol Vorderman left her fans not knowing where to look when she rocked up to the rugby in a very tight-fitting top on Friday.

The 61-year-old looked sensational in a Welsh jersey as she cheered on her home team in their game against France at the Principality Stadium. Despite Wales losing 9-13, Carol was still smiling as she shared a series of photos from her day out on Instagram.

Carol's jersey highlighted her flawless curves, and she added even more definition by tucking it into a pair of skinny jeans. She wore her blonde locks in loose waves and had on very minimal makeup to let her natural beauty shine through.

Fans were quick to react to the attention-grabbing photo, with one responding: "Gorgeous photo, Carol." A second said: "I mean......for god's sake!!!! [fire emojis]."

A third added: "Beautiful!" And a fourth cheekily remarked: "Look at those pair of beauties!"

Carol's tight top grabbed her fans' attention

On Thursday, Carol stunned her fans again when she headed to a pre-game production meeting in a black mini dress, which featured white block panelling along her hips and waist to accentuate her curves.

Fans lost their minds over the shot and rushed to the comments to lavish Carol with compliments. Alongside some flame emojis, one enthused: "Amazing as always!" while another added: "A real hottie."

A third commented: "You look amazing Vorders," and a fourth posted: "Always looking good whatever she wears."

Earlier in the day, Carol enjoyed some time in The Cotswolds, and she revealed that she never misses a day of exercise – even when on holiday.

Carol often highlights her curves in her bodycon outfits

She accompanied her snaps with the caption: "A day of walking and deer spotting and seeing a week old foal frisking around the stables. Happy days."

She continued: "Another day of air and animals. My good buddy Sara @cotswold_lady_b #CirencesterEstate was looking after me and spoiling me. Thank you missus. I won't forget it"

Walking is something Carol has long been a fan of. She previously said she walks between 12 and 20 miles twice a week and performs bodyweight exercises too. "In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year... that's a lot," she said.

