Carol Vorderman leaves fans speechless in camo leggings and black top The Countdown star knows how to serve a look

Carol Vorderman has recently been on a social media break, but the star is now well and truly back, and wowing us with her curve-hugging ensembles.

As she prepared to present on BBC Radio Wales she popped into a stunning outfit consisting of a black long-sleeved top and a pair of skintight camo leggings. She wore her hair down and opted for natural makeup as she posed in her enviable walk-in wardrobe where she keeps much of her jaw-dropping fashion.

Referencing her look, she made a small joke, teasing: "Where's Carol? Camo Kween. Join me for some great music and a good laugh right now on BBC RADIO WALES."

She shared some more looks at her outfit on her Instagram Stories, including a side-view where she showed off her derriere and gave a small fitness update. "Cracking on with the weights," she revealed.

But with temperatures still frigid outside Carol made sure to wrap up warm as she added a camo puffer coat, perfectly matching her leggings.

Unsurprisingly, her jaw-dropping look left many of her fans speechless, as they only posted strings of heart and flame emojis in the comments.

The star made her fashion statement

Famous friend Vanessa Feltz wrote: "It takes more than camouflage for you to fade into the background!!"

Another joined in on Carol's jokey caption, as they jested: "Where have your legs gone?!?!" while a third posted: "Super cute."

Carol has recently been taking a break from social media, but she returned on Thursday when she revealed that she had gone to grab her van, lovingly dubbed the 'Vordervan', and she detailed some of the planned refurbishments.

She stunned fans as she styled out a pair of skintight leggings that had several striking patterns emblazoning them.

Carol loves a curve-hugging outfit

She also made sure to wrap up warm to brave the high winds of Storm Eunice as she donned a fur-lined coat.

Fans were impressed with her planned renovations to the van, but were more impressed with her look, as one wrote: "Gorgeous just be safe and well tomorrow."

Another added: "Nice pictures, wow look beautiful," and a third commented: "You look fantastic!"

Meanwhile, a fourth joked about the van as they teased: "Carol have you painted your van like the A-teams yet or are you going with Scooby Doo's the Mystery Machine paint job?"

