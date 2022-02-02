Carol Vorderman showcases curves in figure-hugging outfit

TV and radio presenter Carol Vorderman showed off another glamorous look on Wednesday when she shared her latest mirror selfie to social media.

Taking to Instagram, the stylish star posted a photo that showed her smiling as she wore skin-tight black leggings with matching boots and a figure-hugging dark grey top with flared sleeves.

Carol’s long blonde hair flowed over her shoulders in soft waves, and she jokingly captioned the picture: "Woman has brushed hair".

The stunning 61-year-old kept her makeup simple, with a smoky eye look enhanced by light blush and a nude lip.

The picture comes just a few days after Carol pulled out all the stops in a couple of new looks, as part of a photoshoot with Prima magazine.

In behind-the-scenes images the former Countdown co-host shared to social media, she could be seen sporting an incredible jumpsuit that featured a fun zebra print, as well as a plunging flared one piece that nipped in her waist.

Carol looked lovely in the new photo

Fans flooded her with compliments, with one responding: "Love the white outfit. You look amazing!" A second added: "OMG you beautiful, stunning lady," while a third commented: "They cannot make you look any more beautiful than you already are."

Carol has previously spoke about her approach to fashion and beauty in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, and she is adamant that there should be no age limit to wearing eye-catching clothing.

The star recently posed in a fabulous jumpsuit

The star said: "I got to age 39 and I wore a blue dress to the BAFTAs and the world went mental. BBC made a Kilroy show and the topic was, 'Should a woman of 39 wear a dress above the knee?'… Then you get to 50 and you get, 'Oh a woman of 50 shouldn't be wearing jeans'…

But now there are many younger generations who stick up for me, they don't see a number in age as any reason to dictate what you 'should' do. And they're right, those so-called rules are utter, utter nonsense."

