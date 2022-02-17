Carol Vorderman looks like perfection in skintight leggings and fur-lined coat The former Countdown star can do no wrong when it comes to fashion

We've been missing Carol Vorderman from our social media feeds, but the presenter has well and truly returned with a showstopping look.

The former Countdown presenter stunned fans as she styled out a pair of skintight leggings that had several striking patterns emblazoning them. But as Storm Eunice heads in, she made to make sure that she was wrapped up warm as she donned a fur-lined coat to keep the high winds at bay. She shared a snap of her outfit in full on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Wrapped up to brave the cold."

She then revealed where she was, and she'd been visiting the Vordervan, which had recently been kitted out with some new wheels.

The star beamed like one proud parent as she enthused: "Those new wheels tho. Our beauty."

She went further in her caption, as she explained to fans: "Oh my....she @vordersvan is a total beauty. A little reminder, she's a MAN van, medium wheel base so I can get around in here more easily...and a 4x4 so she and I can get to some more remote beauty spots where we can.

"The story so far. Freshly in from the MAN factory In Poland, @volkstrek have raised her chassis and put some stunning new wheels and lights on her...

She looked so dreamy in her outfit

"Now she's with @vanlifebuilds and we are working through the conversion....yessssssssss. The build begins....so excited (have I mentioned that before?).

"This is about freedom and being outside and sharing the stars and the good air and great friendships....unburdened. Watch out wild world.... We're coming atcha."

Fans were impressed with her planned renovations to the van, but were more impressed with her look, as one wrote: "Gorgeous just be safe and well tomorrow."

Another added: "Nice pictures, wow look beautiful," and a third commented: "You look fantastic!"

The star was reunited with the Vordervan

Meanwhile, a fourth joked about the van as they teased: "Carol have you painted your van like the A-teams yet or are you going with Scooby Doo's the Mystery Machine paint job?"

The star has been absent from social media recently, but she returned earlier in the week as her daughter marked a major achievement.

Taking to her Stories, the former Countdown star wrote: "My girl @katie.science all animated, helping children to learn a bit of science with @techshecan."

In her Story, Carol had embedded Katie's original post which saw a video of Katie animated alongside a dog called Tex.

