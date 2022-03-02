Carol Vorderman stuns with hair transformation in star-studded photo for special occasion She looks radiant!

TV and radio presenter Carol Vorderman posted an amazing photo to social media this week – and the star-studded group selfie delighted her fans.

Not only did Carol, 61, share the frame with a group of her fellow Welsh superstars, but the stylish blonde showed off a change of hairstyle – and it looked fabulous.

WOW: Carol Vorderman shares excitement for 40k home transformation - and it's not what you think

In the snapshot, which the former Countdown co-host re-tweeted in honour of St David's Day on Tuesday, Carol rocked a more tousled look than usual, with her long, blonde locks styled in soft waves rather than the poker straight style she typically prefers.

The mum-of-two appeared in the image alongside Shirley Bassey, Katherine Jenkins, Aled Jones and her friend Ian "H" Watkins from Steps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in bodycon dress to take on huge challenge

Carol didn't caption the image herself, but the original tweet, which was shared by a fan of the star, read: "Happy #StDavidsDay one and all! [smiling emoji]."

MORE: Carol Vorderman looks like perfection in skintight leggings and fur-lined coat

SEE: Carol Vorderman showcases curves in figure-hugging outfit

"That’s a great picture," commented one of her followers, while a second responded: "Carol and friends [heart emoji]." Carol took a social media break at the start of the year but her followers were no doubt delighted when she returned last month.

Since she came back, she has continued to impress with her fabulous style choices, including some of her signature figure-hugging ensembles.

Carol looked lovely in the photo

Just a couple of weeks ago, the stylish sexagenarian rocked a black long-sleeved top which she teamed with a pair of skintight camo leggings.

She wore her hair down and opted for natural makeup as she posed in her enviable walk-in wardrobe. Referencing her look in an Instagram post, she teased: "Where's Carol? Camo Kween. Join me for some great music and a good laugh right now on BBC RADIO WALES."

The star shared some more looks at her outfit on her Instagram Stories, including a side-view where she showed off her derriere. "Cracking on with the weights," she revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.