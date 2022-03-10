Carol Vorderman commands attention in stunning mini-dress The Countdown star never looks anything less than perfect

Carol Vorderman is one beautiful woman, and the star took to Instagram on Thursday to stun her fans with her latest gorgeous outfit.

The former Countdown star is a fan of curve-hugging ensembles and she donned another one as she prepared for a pre-game production meeting as Wales are due to face France in the Six Nations. The presenter looked flawless in the black mini-dress, which featured white lines all along her curves. The zip-up outfit was completed with a pair of tights as Carol pulled off a fierce pose.

In the background was a mannequin in a leather mini-skirt, which we just know Carol would've been able to pull off with ease.

She also shared a close-up shot where she flashed a killer smile at the camera.

"Pre game production meeting in Cardiff today," she wrote. "Damn fine food at @theparkgatehotel Thanks for the spoil xx."

She added: "Can't wait for the big game tomoz. Dewch ymlaen Cymru. Come on CYMRUUUUUUU."

Carol looked flawless in her daring look

Fans lost their minds over the shot, and rushed to the comments to lavish the 61-year-old with compliments. Alongside some flame emojis, one enthused: "Amazing as always!" while another added: "A real hottie."

A third commented: "You look amazing Vorders," and a fourth posted: "Always looking good whatever she wears."

Earlier on Thursday, Carol was enjoying some time in The Cotswolds, and she revealed that she never misses a day of exercise – even when on holiday.

She accompanied her snaps with the caption: "A day of walking and deer spotting and seeing a week old foal frisking around the stables. Happy days."

The star is a fan of curve-hugging outfits

She continued: "Another day of air and animals. My good buddy Sara @cotswold_lady_b #CirencesterEstate was looking after me and spoiling me. Thank you missus. I won't forget it"

Carol notched up the cute points, posting a picture of an adorable foal, a herd of deer and a spaniel too. She also shared a photo of the beautiful Cirencester Park, captioned: "Walking walking walking."

The mum-of-two has been very committed to walking of late. At the weekend she spent two days hiking around Wales with friends, include a 12-mile mountain trek and a gruelling coastal hike too.

Walking is something Carol has long been a fan of. She previously said she walks between 12 and 20 miles twice a week and performs bodyweight exercises too. "In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year... that's a lot," she said.

