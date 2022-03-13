Avril Lavigne brings back iconic look as she celebrates incredible career milestone The Girlfriend hitmaker has been in this for 20 years!

Avril Lavigne had a lot to celebrate this past weekend when she revealed that her debut single, Complicated, had just turned 20 years old.

The Canadian singer took to social media with a post featuring a series of photographs from the music video, featuring the first look of Avril in the avatar she popularized.

Featuring shots of the star wearing baggy black cargo pants, a see-through white vest with a blank tank underneath, neckties, and her signature black eyeliner, the post served as a major blast from the past.

Avril took to her caption with an emotional message as she celebrated the milestone, saying: "Holy [expletive]! Complicated was released 20 years ago today."

Released as her debut on 11 March 2002, the song immediately became a top two hit in the US and hit the top ten worldwide, becoming a big part of the emerging pop rock and pop punk movement in the 2000s.

Avril marked 20 years to the release of Complicated

"This song holds such a special place in my heart. It was my first single off my first album. The song that started it all for me. [expletive] neckties…black eyeliner…tank tops…fat sk8 shoes…Dickies!!!" Avril continued.

"This was the first music video I ever shot…My first time hearing myself on the radio…4-ever grateful to my co-writers Lauren Christy and The Matrix. They were the first team to really get me and understand my sound and vision."

The song served as the lead off her debut album Let Go, which quickly propelled Avril to the top of the charts and became the best selling album by a Canadian artist in the 21st century.

The singer expressed more of her gratitude as she wrote: "4-ever thankful to LA Reid for discovering me and giving me my creative freedom.

The pop punk superstar has released seven studio albums since then

"I could have never imagined the places this song would take me and the amazing fanbase it created. I am so grateful to you guys always and 4-ever for embracing my music and showing me so much love then, and still now, 20 years later."



