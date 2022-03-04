Avril Lavigne makes bold revelation about her love life during rare TV appearance The iconic singer had a lot to say!

Avril Lavigne has opened up about her love life and how it has influenced her music.

Chatting to Kelly Clarkson while on her show this week, the hit singer revealed that she had gone to the recording studio feeling a bit down about her love life, only to come out of it in a relationship.

Kelly said: "Your new album is called Love Sux, which well… sometimes it does," to which Avril replied: "I heard, ironically enough, that you met your new boyfriend while making it.

VIDEO: Avril Lavigne makes bold revelation about boyfriend Mod Sun

"I was in the studio and I was like… I'm jaded on love while now. You need to do that in recording sessions, say where you are at, and that set the tone for this album.

"Then a couple days later I had a boyfriend! I'm literally never single,"

The clip was shared on Instagram, and many fans were quick to comment. "Queen!" while another wrote: "This is so funny and ironic. Love Sux is such a fire album." A third added: "Love this interview so much!"

Avril Lavigne opened up about her dating experiences with Kelly Clarkson

Avril is currently dating Mod Sun, who she was officially linked to in 2021. The singer recently opened up about meeting Mod (real name: Derek Smith) for the first time in an interview with People.

She revealed that after sparks flew during their songwriting session, the pair began dating "immediately". "I just followed my heart," she said.

"I was getting out of a big relationship, and for the first time in my life, I thought I should probably be single," said the Bite Me singer.

Avril and Mod Sun have been together since 2021

"I got together with [Mod Sun] to write a song. We just clicked. I was like, 'Should you be doing this?' It was fun and exciting, and I decided, [expletive] it. Life's short.' I'm a Libra. I love love."

Love Sux is Avril's seventh full-length record and her first since released exactly three years ago in 2019's Head Above Water. It was released on 25 February, and she recently opened up about it with Nylon.

The couple regularly perform together too

"This is the first one that’s just rock all the way through," she said.

"There was a point in music where the label was like, 'Radio don't want to hear guitars anymore.' Live drums went away. Live electric guitars weren’t getting played. "There's always been that fine line that I'm going to make my music that I'm feeling but also you have a company behind you who influences what you're doing."

