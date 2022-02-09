Avril Lavigne stuns in daring neon-green outfit

Avril Lavigne is the punk princess, and she stunned fans earlier in the week when she posed on the front of Fault magazine in the most eye-catching outfit.

The Complicated singer posed up a storm in a neon-green bra and matching shawl coat and shorts. As she stared into the camera, it was possible to see that her outfit almost emulated the beautiful hazel color of her eyes. As always, she had some highlights in her hair, with some auburn streaks running down, and as she lifted her arms she displayed her gorgeous array of tattoos.

But the neon-green wasn't the only daring look that she donned for her magazine cover, as she perfectly emulated her punk style in a gorgeous all-leather look, complete with a jewel-encrusted cap.

Another look saw her style out a gorgeous velvet gown with a striped crop-top that featured an orange color to perfectly match her hair.

Avril chose not to caption her image, only crediting the crew for their incredible shots, and adding an orange heart and middle finger emoji.

But fans lost their minds over the show-stopping photoshoot with many posting strings of heart and flame emojis.

Avril nailed every single look!

Her boyfriend Mod Sun was among the first to respond, as he enthused: "This is so good! The orange + the green! Omg babe too hot."

A second wrote: "Goodness, this is perfect," and a third commented: "This new Era is giving us CRAZY photoshoots!"

Avril has been stunning fans left, right and center with her gorgeous shots recently, even when they come attached to bad news.

Earlier this week, she admitted she had been forced to make a "difficult decision" as she addressed her fans in the UK and Europe.

The star is the undisputed princess of punk

Avril shared two photos; one showing the official poster for her Love Sux tour and the second, a statement written on her behalf.

In the first image, the star can be seen sat on the ground and holding a bunch of black balloons. She is dressed in statement thigh-high boots, leather trousers and a matching bralette.

She wrote: "To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you about my UK and European dates.

"I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen."

