Avril Lavigne stuns in daring outfit as she shares elation over major honor

Avril Lavigne took to social media to reveal that in honor of International Women's Day earlier this week, she had been chosen to be the recipient of a major position.

The singer shared that she had been elected to be the Global EQUAL ambassador on Spotify during Women's History Month.

She shared the picture of herself with the Spotify logo and the word "EQUAL" emblazoned across it, featuring a shot of hers wearing a lace-up red crop-top that showed off quite a bit of skin.

Avril shared her excitement regarding the news in her caption, writing: "I am absolutely THRILLED to be the GLOBAL Equal ambassador on Spotify, especially during Women's History Month!

She continued: "Equity in music means having your own voice be heard and valued. It means being able to share your vision the way it was meant to be shared without any sort of strings attached."

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate her and expand on her legacy as a role model, with one saying: "Yesss! Such an important message! Go, queen."

Another wrote: "You're one of the most powerful women I've ever seen," with a third also adding: "So proud of you Av. You deserve this so much. Can't wait to see what else is in store for you."

The Global EQUAL initiative sees Spotify compile playlists focused on providing a platform to voices from around the world, with Avril being this month's cover star.

The Canadian pop-punk superstar is enjoying a resurgence in popularity with the release of her seventh studio album, Love Sux, in February.

The record has received rave reviews with critics applauding her return to her punk rock roots with a less pop-oriented sound and has already hit the top ten on various album charts worldwide.



