Avril Lavigne poses in fishnets for major new photos you have to see Avril is gearing up for her latest album

Avril Lavigne has been on a major roll as of late with the release of new music, and her latest appearance left fans wanting more.

The singer took to social media to share pictures from her latest magazine cover appearance for Galore, posing in a grunge-tastic look.

She posed for the cover wearing a fishnet top that showed off a significant amount of skin, pairing it with her signature blonde locks, a dark lip, and a pair of sunglasses.

Avril Lavigne discusses getting Mod Sun's name tattooed

Avril looked right at home for the magazine's punk-glamor aesthetic, showing off a series of other shots from the story as well.

For the others, she wore a pink fur coat on top of a white mini dress that went well with her neon pink streaks and her now well-known black combat boots.

She captioned the post with lyrics from her latest song, writing: "I'm a lush … And I'm drunk again off another crush …I Love It When You Hate Me…"

Fans were immediately sent into a tailspin by the incredible new photos, with boyfriend Mod Sun writing: "The real princess," with a slew of green heart emojis.

Avril showed off her grunge glamor for the cover of Galore

Many others inundated the comments with flame and heart emojis, with one saying: "You are giving us life," another adding: "We are not ready for this," and a third commenting: "OMG soooo stunning."

The Complicated hitmaker has been showing off a slew of amazing looks lately, with a recent fiery one coming courtesy of her latest performance.

The singer took to the stage for iHeart Radio in Los Angeles to perform songs off her upcoming album in a red-hot new look.

She wore a red cropped shirt with a see-through mesh crop-top underneath it, pairing it with a plaid skirt with red belts hanging off it.

The singer donned a fiery look for her iHeart Radio performance

Avril even sported a new hair do for the show, sporting fiery orange highlights in her blonde locks as they swayed with her singing.

She completed the ensemble with her signature black combat boots, black eyeliner, and a guitar for the entire set that received rave reviews.

