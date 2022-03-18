GMB's Susanna Reid makes a case for the trusty shirt dress - and it's less than £50

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Susanna Reid proved that a trusty wardrobe staple can still be fun and even rather daring as she presented Good Morning Britain on Thursday. The 51-year-old ITV star's choice of animal print really captured fans attention.

READ: From M&S to New Look, this is the white polka-dot dress that's trending right now

Beaming in a photo posted on her Instagram page, Susanna made the cerulean blue and black printed shirt dress from Wallis look like she'd picked it up from a designer store. Susanna styled the dress with a black belt to enhance her hourglass figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH Helen Flanagan stuns in gorgeous outfit - and it's all from Primark

The Instagram post garnered over 10,000 likes within hours, including a nod of approval from fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who has showcased an impressive array of dresses herself recently. TV personality Lizzie Cundy commented "Wowzer" and fans continued with their praise in the comments section.

Susanna looking gorgeous

Pale Blue Animal Shirt Dress, £47.20, Wallis

Sadly, Susanna's £47.20 sale buy has sold out, but thankfully, the classic shirt dress plays such a key part in many women's wardrobes, Wallis offers the dress in a variety of prints.

Blue Geo Print Shirt Dress, £47.20, Wallis

This isn't the first time that Susanna livened up a classic design with animal print. Earlier this month she appeared on the ITV breakfast show rocking a ravishing red snakeskin number from Coast. Susanna complemented the midi dress with another wide belt to clinch in her wait, this time it was a navy belt, and it looked great.

RELATED: Susanna Reid sends fans wild in fitted snakeskin dress

Fans rushed to comment on how much they loved the dress with one fan excitedly sharing: "Fabulous dress, ordered it today... (it's in the sale!)" And we're delighted to say that it is still on sale at Coast for only £47.20 in the sale.

Like most of us, Susanna appears to keep the same black pointed court shoes in regular rotation, making another very strong case for investing in trusty wardrobe staples. Susanna just continues to inspire with her workwear.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.