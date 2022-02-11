Kate Garraway rocks 'Battenburg' dress - and Ben Shephard isn't a fan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cake and clothes? Sounds like the perfect combination according to Kate Garraway. The Good Morning Britain host surprised fans in a quirky floral dress, which co-host Ben Shephard coined the 'Battenburg' dress.

Featuring dark floral print with long sleeves, yellow cuffs and an unmissable yellow collar, the dress caught the attention of viewers, prompting some hilarious visual comparisons. The collar even boasted some extra pink trim detailing and ruffles - hence Ben's comedic cake comment.

WATCH: Kate Garraway causes a stir on GMB

Kate opted for a natural makeup look and wore her blonde hair down, letting the unusual dress speak for itself. Complementing the look with wine red nail varnish and a baby pink lip, the TV star conjured up a truly creative outfit.

Taking to Twitter to voice his opinion about the look, co-host Ben tweeted: "Morning all - @kategarraway was at an awards do last night and this morning has won the award for 'Best Supporting Collar!' Either that or she’s lost a fight with a Battenberg! (Cheers Ray on Twitter for that)," with a laughing emoji.

Kate Garraway wearing the 'Battenburg' dress

Fans loved the star's fashion commentary. One wrote: "Well I absolutely LOVE your dress Kate - love how it's different. So nice to see something colourful." Another responded: "Kate looks amazing in that collar as the yellow and pink go together really well." A third added: "Blimey Kate, that collar has certainly put a smile on my face this morning, thank you."

Ben Shephard compared Kate's dress to cake

Others compared Kate's colourful Friday look to a butterfly, Easter bunnies and British favourite rhubarb and custard – the cheerful list goes on!

Love Kate's avant-garde look but maybe want a slightly more toned-down everyday version? We've found the perfect replica for you. This Ghost dress has sweet floral detailing and a large Victorian collar with pretty black embroidery, emulating Kate's funky floral aesthetic.

Yellow Bouquet Dress, £68 was £169, Ghost

Pair the dress with some polished black brogues or heeled boots for an easy everyday outfit. Accessorise with gold jewellery and hoop earrings to elevate the look.

