Kate Garraway looks so chic in figure-flattering jumpsuit and Zara blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway looked absolutely stunning in her eveningwear for the Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards on Wednesday night - and wait 'til you see her jumpsuit.

SEE: Kate Garraway's dramatic home renovations for husband Derek - details

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who was nominated for Network Presenter of the Year, donned a sleek black jumpsuit from Coast with an elegant scoop neckline for the occasion. Layering the figure-flattering ensemble over a cream Zara shirt with statement pussy bow neckline and cuffed sleeves, Kate's signature preppy look was given an oomph of glamour by her stylist, Holly Slater.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway describes emotional moment husband Derek was able to hug their son Bill

The 54-year-old star accessorised with a dazzling Rosantica crystal-embellished clutch bag, complementing her look with cream pointed-toe heels and pearl earrings. Simply gorgeous!

Kate looked picture perfect in the sleek and sophisticated outfit

Kate's stylist Holly shared a photo of the star to her Instagram account, and fans were quick to react to the presenter's glitzy transformation. "Kate looks stunning, just stunning," penned a fan, while another wrote: "Wow," adding a heart-eye emoji.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals secret trip to Mexico with husband Derek Draper for specialist treatment

If you're looking to emulate Kate's stylish ensemble, you're in luck. Her exact look is widely in stock online.

Velvet Sweetheart Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £53, Coast

SHOP SIMILAR: Romantic Satin Blouse, £27.99, Zara

Rosantica Holli crystal-embellished clutch, £888, MatchesFashion

Last night was no doubt an emotional one for Kate, especially considering her new documentary, Caring for Derek, aired this week. The programme gives viewers a rare glimpse inside her life with husband Derek Draper, who contracted coronavirus in 2020 and suffered major complications with his health.

The news of Kate's nomination was first revealed on GMB with co-presenter Ben Shepherd saying he was "absolutely thrilled to bits" for Kate.

LOOK: Kate Garraway surprises in fitted jumpsuit - and wait 'til you see her shoes

RELATED: Kate Garraway stuns in silky Zara shirt - and it's only £29.99

Kate admitted that she felt like a "fraud" having received the nomination. "Please don't use this nomination as an opportunity to judge the quality of me," she said.

The co-stars went on to joke that the nomination was like a participation award for being on the show for so long. She later said: "It's a huge honour and I'm absolutely thrilled. It's a nomination and there are some great people in the category."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.