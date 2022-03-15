From M&S to New Look, this is the white polka-dot dress that's trending right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you shop as much as I do, it's really easy to spot a trending dress on the virtual high street, and right now it's all about the white polka dot midi dress with a square neckline. Trust me on this - it's cropping up everywhere.

I first spotted it on Marks & Spencer… The blonde model looked gorgeous in her white polka dots teamed with a pair of black sandals. Instantly added it to basket!

Polka dot dress with square neck, £45, Marks & Spencer

The dress looks super easy and comfortable to wear. It has shirring across the bust and falls to a flattering midaxi length. It also has three-quarter sleeves and a square neck - a hugely popular design right now.

RELATED: Best midi length dresses

And c'mon, let's face it! You know spring is on the horizon when we start to peruse the white summer dresses, and this dress is perfect for warm days or for the holiday you have marked in your calendar. I'm hoping to wear this dress when I'm sauntering around on a balmy hot day with an ice-cream in my hand and my sunglasses on.

Sorry, I got lost in my daydream there. But like I said, this dress is everywhere on the high-street.

I suspect the design was inspired by the OG Self Portrait dress.

Polka dot dress with square neck, £241, Self Portrait

Right now you can shop the Self Portrait dress on MyWardrobe with 30% off. It has sold out in a lot of sizes though, so consider yourself warned.

MORE: Best floral dresses for spring

Elsewhere, the same style dress is also on New Look within the Emily Atack edit. The Celebrity Juice star has worked with the high-street brand on edits for a while now, but this appears to be the strongest collection yet.

Polka dot dress with square neck, £29.99, New Look

What's more, the image shows the dress on Emily and on a plus-size model, which is great to see. I think this shows how flattering the style of this dress is on all shapes and sizes.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and more royals are dotty for monochrome polka dot dresses

Will this dress become a viral sensation? Cast your mind back to the summer of 2019, when the Zara polka dot dress went viral - it even got its own Instagram account, @hot4thespot. The bio read: "A safe space for *the dress*"

Could this new polka dress to take its crown? Only time will tell…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.