GMB's Susanna Reid sparked a big fan reaction in her satin M&S dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid probably wasn't expecting to spark such a debate over her outfit choice on Thursday's show - but she certainly had the last word.

The star looked beautiful in her satin pink dress from M&S' latest collaboration with Ghost - and some fans took to social media to joke that the wrap dress resembled a dressing gown on screens!

Later sharing a full-length shot of the dress on Instagram, Susanna joked: "It didn't look like a dressing gown on the website..." alongside a head-in-hands emoji.

Susanna wore a dress from M&S' Ghost collection

Plenty of fans later responded to say that they loved the dress after seeing its full silhouette - with one commenting: "It doesn't now we can see it in full length, it's pretty, but this morning sat down, I could see what everyone was thinking!"

WATCH: Susanna gets emotional on Good Morning Britain

Another wrote: "It was very funny – I have to admit I switched over and did a double-take when I saw that dress. You were such a good sport about it!"

Hilariously Carol Vorderman also added: "Oh god Susanna I've done far far worse... on a daily basis... you wore it well... brightened up the morning!"

Pink satin dress, £79, M&S X Ghost

Actually, Susanna's choice of dress is a pretty gorgeous one - with a nipped-in wrap waist, flowing skirt and flattering loose sleeves. Teamed with strappy heels and minimal jewellery, we reckon it's a chic wedding guest outfit option.

It's currently still available to shop in most sizes from Marks & Spencer, costing £79.



Susanna looks gorgeous in pink!

Susanna has looked beautiful all week on the ITV show, and also wowed on Wednesday in another pretty pink dress by FeeG Fiona. The bubblegum frock featured a pencil silhouette and flattering belted waist, which she joked was "an actual dress".

The beautiful frock is clearly one of Susanna's favourite, since she has worn it previously on GMB - receiving plenty of compliments from fans. It's most definitely her colour...

