Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss The ACM Awards nominee mourned the death of her 'road family member'

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray.

The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.

She then joined Dierks Bentley – who also performed during the first intermission of the historic outdoor hockey game – for a duet of ZZ Top's Gimme All Your Lovin.

After her performance, Miranda wrapped up in a floor-length, padded coat as she watched the Nashville Predators sadly lose to Tampa Bay Lightning in front of more than 68,000 fans.

Sharing some fun snaps on her Instagram on Monday, which she simply captioned: "Weekend fun", Miranda bowled over her fans with her stunning appearance.

Miranda and Dierks entertained NHL fans

"Loving this lip color and makeup on you lady… y'all beautiful," commented one follower. A second responded: "You looked beautiful, and we enjoyed the performance."

A third added: "Such a gorgeous queen!" A fourth wrote: "You're seriously in the prime of the best time of your life and it shows!!"

Miranda's outing comes after she paid tribute to her long-time friend and band member, Scotty, who sadly passed away on February 18.

Miranda looked gorgeous in her laid-back outfit

Taking to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos through the years, Miranda captioned her post: "Heavy heart post. Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, bandmates and road family members, Scotty Wray."

"We met in 2001 in Greenville Texas. I was 17," Miranda continued. "That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage. We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together."

Miranda and Scotty had matching arrow tattoos

She added: "He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years. He was the one I could count on. Always.

"Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin angel. Rest easy my love."

