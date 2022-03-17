Exclusive: Miranda Lambert's stylist Tiffany Gifford shares the singer's wardrobe secrets

Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest names in country music – but it's not just her vocals that have won her an army of fans, it's her incredible style too.

MORE: Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

The If I Was a Cowboy singer has been spotted in some memorable outfits throughout her career, whether she's getting glam in bodycon for awards shows or keeping it casual in jeans on Instagram. One woman who has given Miranda a helping hand in making those fashionable choices is her stylist, Tiffany Gifford.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert surprises fans as she drops snippet of new music

Tiffany spoke exclusively to HELLO! US about working with Miranda and how her style has evolved over the years. Keep reading to discover what she had to share…

How did you and Miranda Lambert start working together?

"I started working with her in April of 2010 for the ACM Awards. It's kind of a crazy story - I was hired off an email and phone call with her manager. She already had a dress and I offered to fly myself to Vegas and work for free to show her and her team what I could do.

Miranda and Tiffany have worked together for over a decade

"I brought a bunch of options, as I knew the dress they picked was wrong for her. She ended up ditching the dress she bought and wore a bunch of things I brought - the rest is history."

MORE: Miranda Lambert leaves fans emotional with empowering message after album news

How would you describe Miranda's style?

"She has a cowgirl/boho vibe when she's dressing herself – she's most comfortable in jeans and boots. For events, photoshoots, etc - we always let the music lead, but she has a chic, polished, rock 'n' roll sensibility."

How has her style changed since you began working with her?

"I think her style has evolved just as her music has evolved. We always let her music lead the way."

Tiffany is inspired by Miranda's music for her style

What is Miranda like to work with?

"We are friends and creative collaborators - I cherish each time she chooses to work with me. It's an honor and a privilege."

What are Miranda's wardrobe secrets?

"She loves her clothing line, Idyllwind! She is very involved in every creative decision on the brand and it's truly the essence of who she is and what she loves to wear."

Miranda models clothes from her own fashion line, Idyllwind

How do you get Miranda ready for a big event like an awards ceremony or an album cover?

"Red carpets are a little different from album shoots - for red carpets, she really just trusts me to bring things she will feel comfortable in and feel her best self in.

"For album shoots, she allows me to listen to the music and I interpret what I hear into a visual mood board. I send it to her, and we go from there. Again, we always let the music lead."

Miranda trusts Tiffany to help her feel her best

Is Miranda very involved in deciding what to wear or does she leave you to it?

"She definitely has a say in everything but tends to let me lead in choosing options - but at the end of the day, she makes the final call in the fitting on what we go with. I know her so well at this point, I can usually tell what she'll love and not love - so there's a lot of trust built there."

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares sneak peek at new music video for Strange

Do you travel with her on tour or arrange her wardrobe beforehand?

"I don't travel with her, but we do the tour wardrobe together. Again, it's inspired by what the current record's vibe is. We are now heading into a new record, Palomino, and we are feeling it will be a creative mix between [albums] The Marfa Tapes and Wildcard.

Miranda is a big fan of fringe detailing

"She'll never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe - it's part of her uniform. But we plan to introduce some new silhouettes for her upcoming tour dates."

What is the best thing you've learned since working with Miranda?

"Always trust letting the music lead the creative - it's never wrong."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.