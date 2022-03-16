Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking The star pulled out all the stops

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit.

The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.

Miranda took to Instagram with several snapshots of her singing up a storm wearing a denim mini-skirt and fishnets teamed with a lycra top with colorful tassels.

However, it was her outfit in the next photo which everyone was gushing about.

She captioned the post: "London, Dublin and Glasgow, thanks for singing along @c2cfestival @brendanjmcloughlin and I got to see some old friends, make some new friends, paint some street art with Kareem and see some beautiful sights. Can’t wait to come back soon."

Her message was met with applause by fans who wrote: "Yes. Looking gorgeous. Hope you have so much fun over there," and another added: "You were absolutely outstanding on Saturday night in Glasgow! Thank you for coming over the pond."

Miranda's pink coat was the talk of her social media followers

Others were spinning out over the image of Miranda snuggling up to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and wearing a fabulous fur-trimmed, pink coat.

Her social media followers were eager to get their hands on it and said: "That pink coat tho," and, "Please tell me where I can get that coat".

Miranda had teamed it with hot pink, Coach handbag, and looked effortlessly chic during her day out.

Miranda has a new album coming out

"OBSESSED with that pink coat," another fan chimed in as many more urged her to reveal details of it.

The country superstar is currently riding high, not only having just won Entertainer of the Year at the latest Academy of Country Music Awards, but also announcing her new album coming very soon.

Miranda shared a sunkissed shot of herself showing off her huge tattoo in the desert, followed by an album announcement for Palomino, saying: "New Album 'Palomino' out April 29.

"This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories."

