Miranda Lambert causes massive stir in stunning new look for exciting news The Mama's Broken Heart performer has legions of fans worldwide

Miranda Lambert sure knows how to spark a big reaction from her fans, and she just got another big one with her latest social media post.

MORE: Miranda Lambert reveals painful heartbreak over loss of 'family member' and bandmate

The country star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself brandishing postcards that she had signed in a dazzling new look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares surprising news about CMA performance

She wore a sequined top that loosely draped across her with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, black jeans, and a fringed jacket.

In her caption, she revealed that fans could enter for a chance to win one of the few postcards she had, writing: "I'm mailing these out. It's the road map to something new. Send me your address at mirandalambert.com/postcard."

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares exciting contest news with fans

The response to the post was massive, so much so that the link to enter had stopped working, leading Miranda to post the same picture on her Instagram Stories and write: "Y'all broke the internet tonight but we're back up and running now."

Many in the comments section reacted with excitement, as one wrote: "MUSIC CITY QUEEN," and another said: "Omg!!!! I have always loved you & your music!!!!"

Miranda's postcard contest caused the entry website to shut down

A third commented: "You're So Damn Beautiful," with one acknowledging the issue at hand and saying: "We crashed the website y'all. We really want a @mirandalambert postcard," and many others agreed.

The giveaway comes on the heels of the Academy of Country Music Awards in March, where Miranda is up for five awards, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination.

MORE: Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert team up to surprise fans with special NHL project

MORE: Miranda Lambert makes incredible donations to animal shelters on Valentine's Day

The If I Was A Cowboy singer will vie for the award against Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce.

The country star is up for five ACM Awards this year

She is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, where she is credited as an artist and producer, and Video of the Year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.