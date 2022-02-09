Miranda Lambert stuns in fierce leather jacket for exciting announcement The country superstar is joining forces with Dierks Bentley

Miranda Lambert rocked a bold new look to share some exciting news with fans this week.

The country singer swapped her usual fringe-embellished ensembles for some fierce leather, donning a bright red jacket with heavily studded detailing to reveal she will co-headline the upcoming NHL Stadium Series in Nashville alongside Dierks Bentley.

Miranda Lambert gets candid in new documentary

Miranda looked gorgeous in the promo shot shared on Instagram, wearing her blonde locks in loose waves and a soft smokey eye, and nude lips.

Fans rushed to share their excitement over the news, with one responding: "That's a great concert anywhere!" A second said: "Great music, great artists, and hockey."

A third added: "Great country sounds excited about this pairing." Others gushed over Miranda's head-turning looks, with many branding her "gorgeous".

Miranda and Dierks will co-headline the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville

Sharing his own joy over landing the country superstars, Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer, said: "The bar is pretty high with what we've done in the past, but we do believe with Miranda and Dierks that we can beat it."

Miranda's news comes after she celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin during a romantic beach vacation.

The singer shared several images on Instagram of their getaway, including a picture-perfect snap of them soaking up the sun on the sand. Miranda looked effortlessly stunning in a navy, string bikini adorned with white stars, and she'd topped off the look with a Dallas baseball cap.

Miranda recently celebrated three years of marriage

The other photos included date night snapshots and one in which Miranda was planting a kiss on Brendan's cheek. She captioned the post: "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine. #3 years."

Miranda - who was married to Blake Shelton - tied the knot with Brendan, a former police officer, in 2019 after meeting on Good Morning America. They dated for three months before getting married.

