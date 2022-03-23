Miranda Lambert wows in figure-hugging dress on romantic vacation with husband The country music singer wore a familiar dress

Miranda Lambert has been living her best life during her romantic visit to Ireland with her husband Brendan McLoughlin – and she packed a dreamy vacation wardrobe to go along with it.

The country music singer enjoyed some personal time following her recent stint headlining the C2C Festival in London, Glasgow, and Dublin – taking the opportunity to explore the Emerald Isle and soaking up the sights of County Kerry, County Limerick, and County Laois.

In-between cooking classes and scenic hikes, Miranda made sure to inject some glamour into her wardrobe and left fans stunned when she shared a photo of herself rocking a very familiar neon pink dress.

Posing alongside Brendan, Miranda looked gorgeous in the striking midi number that featured structured shoulders and delicate ruching, teaming it with a pair of strappy gold heels and a sparkly pink bag.

Fans were blown away by her beauty, but many eagle-eyed followers were left with the same question for Miranda: "Wasn't the pink dress worn to a previous award show?"

Fans recognized Miranda's pink dress

Impressed by their memory, Miranda confirmed that her frock was indeed the same Alex Perry dress she wore to the Country Music Awards back in 2020.

Delighted that she recycled such a pretty outfit, one fan replied: "Own that! Love that about you! A beautiful dress should be worn more than once!"

Another said: "That dress [fire emoji] love the pink!" A third added: "Love Love LOVE your pink dress. Beautiful!"

Miranda wore the Alex Perry frock to the CMAs in 2020

Captioning the photos from her trip, Miranda wrote: "Thank you Ireland for the most wonderful trip. For the Guinness, green pastures, chocolate, (@hazelmountainchocolate) cooking class, @kenmarefoodie) perfume making, (@burrenperfumery) yummiest bread n butter ever.

"Molly Gallivan's cottage with a shot of Molly's moonshine, the history lesson and most importantly the nicest people we have ever met. Sean you were a great guide and so sweet to drive us all over the country!"

She added: "@brendanjmcloughlin and I can't wait to come back to the homeland to visit again soon and see the friends we made. Miss y’all already!"

