Miranda Lambert wows in figure-hugging tee and shorts as she shares exciting announcement

Miranda Lambert flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging tee and shorts in her recent photograph.

The country star shared a shot of herself sporting a white cowboy hat, black graphic t-shirt, a brown leather belt, and denim on her social media.

Not only did she show off her stylish look, the entertainer also shared major news with her followers.

She wrote: "Looking forward to seeing y'all at a show this year! @rockthecountry fest just announced this morning."

The upcoming concert will take place on May 29 and 30 in Bloomingdale, Georgia and Miranda will take the stage on the 30. The festival's headliners include Kid Rock and Jelly Roll.

© Wanda June Home Miranda showed her style in her recent post

Besides taking part in the festival, Miranda will kick off her solo tour on February 15 in Florida, and her final set will be on June 18 in New Jersey.

Miranda's personal trainer Bill Crutchfield previously revealed the singer's routine that gets her ready for tour.

He expressed: "You have to be creative with what you have and with your environment. For Miranda, I carry a bag with exercise bands, an eight-pound medicine ball, a jump rope, and boxing gloves with pads."

© Getty Images The star made an exciting announcement online

The trainer added: "I mix up the workouts every time — I think variety keeps you mentally fresh and also helps you physically respond better" per Women's Health.

She incorporates exercises such as jumping jacks, bicep curls, plank jacks, tricep kickbacks and sprinting in place. As for her diet, the performer revealed that she usually sticks to quick, yet effective meals and snacks throughout the day.

She shared: "My go-to breakfast is usually just coffee or some version of eggs, and then a quick salad with some protein on it for lunch if I'm working—something that's quick to eat between meetings or songwriting sessions but can give me a boost of energy to get through the day," per the Kitchn.

© Instagram Miranda is heading on tour

The star explained that it all comes down to balance. She'll sometimes indulge and then she'll go right back to her routine afterwards.

Miranda revealed: "Sometimes I have a couple weeks where I just drink beer and eat cheeseburgers. And then I'll go, 'That was fun, but my stuff doesn't fit.' Then I'll spend a month doing Pilates or riding [horses] a lot and running," per Country Living.

The entertainer got her start in the entertainment industry in 2001 when she independently released her self-titled album. Two years later, she won third place on the reality TV competition, Nashville Star.

She then got signed to Epic Records, through which she released her second album Kerosene.