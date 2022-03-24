Christina Hendricks shares incredible throwback from modeling days you have to see The Good Girls star was quite the force

Christina Hendricks has had quite the prolific career as an actress, so it's no wonder fans sometimes forget that she was also a pretty well-to-do model at the start of her career.

The actress reminded fans of that once again with a series of pictures from a photoshoot she did for a magazine, posing in a variety of 60s Mod-inspired looks.

They allowed her to display her figure and style chops, while also leaving her almost completely unrecognizable, with her fiery red locks replaced by a blonde bob with side-swept bangs and quintessentially punk dark eyeliner.

While she looked absolutely sensational in the photographs, Christina did reveal that they ended up spelling her name wrong on the page, calling her "Cristina Hendrix."

She quipped in her caption: "Brooklyn Blondie photos @smsullivannyc. They spelled my name wrong. But models never got their name in publications at that time so…… I guess I'm lucky?"

Christina pointed out how her name had been spelt incorrectly by the magazine

Fans and celebrities were immediately left stunned by the photographs, with Miss J Alexander writing: "Yeeeeeeesssssssss @actuallychristinahendricks throw this thursday back. I just Threw back to a runway moment 1987."

Coco Rocha also wrote: "TIRED: Christina Hendricks - WIRED: Krystyna Hyndryx," with a fan enthusiastically adding: "OMG LUCKY WE HAVE TO RECEIVE THIS GIFT NOW IN THE MORNING!!"

Many others teased her for the gaff in her name, but several only dropped emojis that expressed their shock and awe at seeing the photographs.

The Good Girls star left home at the age of 17 to pursue a modeling career after winning a competition with Seventeen magazine. She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting.

The actress had a decade-long career as a model

She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hourglass figure.



