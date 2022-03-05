Christina Hendricks displays hourglass figure in waist-cinching dress

Christina Hendricks left her fans swooning after making a jaw-dropping appearance in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday.

The 46-year-old looked stunning in a patterned dress that contrasted beautifully against her porcelain skin and flaming red hair. Christina accentuated her hourglass figure with a satin belt across her waist and added a cute bow brooch that drew attention to her cleavage.

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gives fans a glimpse inside her stunning new home

The actress shared a stunning photo from her evening at the Good Eggs dinner event on Instagram, and fans went wild for her show-stopping look. "You win! You are the prettiest," replied one.

A second said: "That dress is DIVINE!!! You're gorgeous as always Christina!!" A third added: "You are gorgeous! The dress, the hair, everything!" While others were left speechless by her beauty and simply commented with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

At the event, Christina spoke of her sadness over the cancellation of her popular NBC show, Good Girls, which aired for four seasons before it was canceled last June.

Christina wowed fans in her waist-cinching dress

Speaking to People, the actress admitted that saying goodbye to the show was "a little bit of a heartbreak".

Expressing her belief that NBC "failed massively" when it came to "representing the kind of show that it was", Christina added: "It was quirky and weird and smart and they kind of made it just look like a sitcom."

Christina admitted that the cancellation came as a complete surprise because NBC "told us we were going to get picked up and then two weeks later yanked it out from underneath us and took it away from us".

Christina is still heartbroken over the cancellation of Good Girls

She added: "So, we were kind of all like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' Because we loved it. We loved doing it, and [co-stars] Retta and Mae Whitman were like two... they still are two of my best friends and we love working together.

"So, every other day we send each other texts being like, 'I miss you, I miss you, I miss you.' But it was a little bit of a heartbreak, because we like doing it."

