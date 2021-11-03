Christina Hendricks is a style goddess and the Mad Men star proved this on Wednesday as she stunned in an elegant black gown.

The 46-year-old looked perfect in the curve-hugging garment, which had been designed by Christian Siriano and which flowed from her body down the flight of stairs that she was posing on. The fashion designer was hosting a new exhibition at the SCAD Museum at Art, where he was also honored with the Hero award, presented to him by Whoopi Goldberg, who looked sensational in a flowing purple dress, completed with a brimmed hat.

In her caption, Christina wrote: "Also, my wonderful friend @csiriano was honored at @scadmoa and I was so lucky to attend and wear his incredible design #jeansingersargent #SCAD."

Fans were driven wild by Christina's stunning look, including Christian who simply responded: "Loveee you."

A second added: "You were amazing! a real queen in that dress. Just missing the crown," and another posted: "Stunning!! Literally everything you wear looks amazing on you!"

Several others compared the actress to a work of art, as they wrote: "Madame X," in reference to the painting Portrait of Madame X, in which the subject wore an almost identical black gown.

The actress looked stunning

The Good Girls actress always knows how to impress when it comes to her fashion, and she proved that last month with a stunning figure-flattering dress.

Christina attended the star-studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California, at Will Rogers State Park and she wore a chic checked navy and white dress that came complete with a wide lace color and a waist tie that accentuated her waist and showed off her famous curves.

The star took her Halloween look to the next level

Christina paired the figure-flattering midi dress with a white bowl sunhat, black t-strap block heels, and a black woven clutch. She kept her jewelry minimal and rocked a signature bold red lip, and wore her hair in soft curls.

"I went for a very 1930s Coney Island Ralph Lauren look today," Christina told reporters at the event, before dishing on how excited she was to be there. “We don't do anything like this the rest of the year. It's California at its best and we’ve got the ocean right there."

