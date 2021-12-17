Christina Hendricks brings the glamor in festive dress you don't want to miss Christmas has come early

Christina Hendricks looked more than ready for the holidays when she slipped into a glamorous dress for a new promotional video - and fans loved it.

The Good Girls actress was playing bartender as she gave a little lesson on whiskey and bourbon and also gave fans a mini-tour of her festively decorated home.

Christina oozed confidence in a black, sparkly gown with a plunging neckline.

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gives festive tour of her stunning home

Her famous red hair was worn loose and she accessorized with a simple pair of earrings.

The star was preparing for her first get-together of the season at her LA home and she captioned the video: "Kicking off the holidays with my first dinner party! Cheated on the decorations and meal but will never cheat my friends on a good quality whiskey.

"Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt @Bushmillsusa. To find retailers near you and discover Bushmills 21 Year Old visit https://www.inflcr.co/SHAkC."

Christina recently hit the red carpet in a more low-key look

Fans appreciated her tour but also adored her outfit. "Ma'am you in this dress," wrote one, while another added: "You look incredible."

There were strings of heart and on-fire emojis and it was safe to say she blew her social media followers away.

Earlier this year Christina delighted fans by sharing a throwback photo of herself from her modeling days when she rocked bobbed blonde hair.

Christina is proud of her curves

The star left home at the age of 17 to pursue a modeling career after winning a competition with Seventeen magazine. She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting.

She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hour-glass figure.

But playing Joan changed that for her and she said she was thrilled that after that role wrapped up she got "all these, like, amazing strong, powerful women."

And she loves her curves, telling The Sun: "I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn’t starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses."

Adding: "I’m completely comfortable with my body."

