Christina Hendricks sets Instagram on fire with stunning lingerie selfie The Mad Men actress pulled out all the stops

Christina Hendricks knows exactly how to turn heads and fans were convinced she'd break the internet with her latest look.

The Good Girls actress oozed confidence when she took to social media with an unexpected selfie.

Christina put her curves front and center when she posed in black, corseted lingerie for a snapshot from inside her eclectic home.

In the image, the star smiled seductively for the camera as she took a mirror selfie in front of her beauty station.

She simply captioned it: "Foundations," and it immediately sparked a major reaction from fans.

One wrote: "Well I guess @actuallychristinahendricks you Found the Foundations and setting fire to the internet just in time for Valentine's Day," and another added: "Have mercy," while there were strings of on-fire emojis and plenty of praise for her curves.

Christina stunned fans with her daring selfie

Christina is no stranger to show-stopping looks and began her career as a model. She left home at the age of 17 after winning a modeling competition with Seventeen magazine.

She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting.

Christina became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hour-glass figure.

Christina is proud of her curves

But playing Joan changed that for her and she said she was thrilled that after that role wrapped up she got "all these, like, amazing strong, powerful women."

And she loves her curves, telling The Sun: "I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn’t starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses."

Adding: "I'm completely comfortable with my body."

