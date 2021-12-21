Tess Daly shows the revealing outfits that didn't make it onto Strictly The star is seriously stylish!

Tess Daly had a surprise in store for Strictly fans on Monday. The TV host took to Instagram to share some of the outfits that didn’t make it to the live shows - and wow!

Tess, 52, showcased six outfits in total including a low-cut black dress that featured a thigh-high split and sheer panelling. A second look featured a striking metallic silver gown complete with a matching choker, while a third option was a strapless dress in lilac that fell just past the knee.

In her caption, Tess explained: “To the clothes that didn’t make it on to Strictly, you were still loved!

"I wanted to say a massive thank you for all of the lovely comments and messages I’ve seen across social media this last weekend. At a time when things are so up in the air, it’s been so incredible to see an outpouring of positivity for not only our top 2 (which we can all agree are both winners) but for the entire cast and crew that work so hard to make it the best run up to Christmas we can!

"So many of you wrote saying how emotional the finale was and how it was the best series yet and I couldn’t agree more! Now, on to the Christmas special…"

Tess has been co-hosting Strictly since 2004; she initially fronted the show with Bruce Forsyth until he left in 2013 and now works alongside Claudia Winkleman.

The two ladies have become firm friends and speaking to HELLO! for our Kindness Digital Issue last month, Claudia revealed their post-show ritual.

"Tess is the kindest woman on the planet. She worries about everyone constantly and looks after us all,” Claudia, 49, shared. "After the show we all flop into her room and slump on her sofa and she put crisps in bowls and gives us tea and is just basically magnificent. She's a friend for life and I'm so, so happy she's made the Kind List."

