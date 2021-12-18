Tess Daly saves best for last in jaw-dropping Strictly outfit – and wow The Strictly host looked amazing

Tess Daly ensured all eyes were on her in her show-stopping outfit for the grand Strictly Come Dancing final.

Introducing this year's finalists, John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis, the 52-year-old star wowed in an Alexandre Vauthier dress that featured a stunning cinched waist.

Like her co-host, Tess wore some gorgeous bracelets, but she also wore a azzling ring with a large jewel in the middle.

The star wore her hair in her signature style and she sported some stunning make-up that we couldn't take our eyes off of.

Taking to Instagram, Tess shared a snap of the look, writing: "Can you believe it…it’s time for the FINAL of @BBCStrictly 2021!

"It's been such a monumental series, from putting on their dancing shoes back in September, to going head-to-head for the glitter ball trophy tonight! Wishing all the luck in the world to @John_Whaite & @johannesradebe and @Rose.A.E & @pernicegiovann1 as they prepare to dance like never before this evening!"

She finished with a tribute to AJ Odudu and partner Kai Widdrington, who had to pull out of the final after AJ got injured. "And of course we're missing the wonderful @AJOdudu & @KaiWidd this evening, wishing you a speedy recovery, so sad you can't be here," she said.

Last week, Tess looked incredible in the most stunning red jumpsuit from Safiyaa that highlighted her amazing gym-honed figure.

And the previous week, Tess opted for another festive number for the Strictly live show, wearing a daring sequined mini dress by Dundas.

She took to social media to thank her team, James Yardley, Aimee Adams and Christian Vermaak for creating the look, and her husband Vernon had the best response. He wrote: "Heeeeeeelllllooooooooo" – how sweet!

Tess and Claudia always look impeccable on the show, and Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry previously told HELLO!: "If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama".

