Serena and Venus Williams steal the show at the Oscars in daring gowns

Serena and Venus Williams gave fans a reason to have their breaths taken away when they showed up to the Academy Awards in jaw-dropping ensembles.

The tennis stars took to the red carpet in gowns that both featured daring elements, with Venus going for a deeply plunging neckline and Serena taking that further with sheer fabric.

VIDEO: See the trailer for Serena and Venus Williams film King Richard

Serena adopted a Grecian style with her baby pink pleated gown with shoulder pads and black lace trim on the neckline and matching gloves.

It also featured a high slit that allowed her to show off her toned legs and black heels, completing the look with a sleek bob, forgoing her usual bouncy curls.

Venus also fit the Grecian bill with a beautiful white floor-length number with a neckline featuring a silver trim and raven locks styled big and high.

Serena also shared pictures of her ensemble on Instagram and fans were instantly enthralled, with a majority of them simply deeming her "stunning" and dropping flame and heart emojis.

Serena and Venus Williams donned fabulous gowns for the Oscars red carpet

The two are attending in support of King Richard, the movie based on the story of their lives which they executive produced.

The film has six nominations walking into this year's ceremony, including for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

The most hotly anticipated red carpet of the year did not disappoint as the celebrities pulled it out of the bag with a selection of stunning and colorful choices.

Nominees including Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart brought their A-game to Hollywood's Dolby Theater with Best Actress nominee Jessica looking beautiful in a gold and lavender ombre dress by Gucci that featured a pretty ruffled trim.

Serena was joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian

Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana DeBose rocked a stunning red pantsuit on the red carpet with an incredible cape while Lupita Nyong'o stood out from the crowd in a gorgeous metallic gold Prada dress with silver embellishments and a tasseled skirt.

