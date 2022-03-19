Serena Williams leaves fans in awe with breathtaking red carpet mini-dress The tennis superstar is ringing in awards season hot

Serena Williams knows how to turn out a look like no other, leaving us and fans eagerly awaiting her next fashion move. And her latest might just be one of her most glamorous.

MORE: Serena Williams stuns in glittering gown from wedding dress designer

The tennis superstar shared pictures on social media from her night at the Producers Guild Awards in honor of the movie King Richard.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams dances with daughter to celebrate The Grammys

She decked out in one of her most chic looks to date, a leg-baring mini-dress that featured a bejeweled bodice, encrusted in diamonds, and a magenta velvet skirt that even featured a train.

The outfit accentuated her curves and looked breathtaking on Serena, who decided to up the ante by styling her usually bouncy curls in a sleek bob, finishing off her look with clear heels.

MORE: Serena and Venus Williams twin in show-stopping metallic dresses at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

"[diamond emoji] in the rough," she captioned a shot of herself standing in a piano room in the dress, and fans clearly taken by her shine as well.

Several of them were left speechless and couldn't react with anything beyond flame and heart emojis galore, while one wrote: "These colors!!!!!"

Serena dazzled in her velvet and diamond combo for the red carpet

Another said: "Everything about this is PERFECTION," with a third also writing: "Beautiful and classy! You are a [diamond emoji]," and many simply threw around the words "gorgeous" and "stunning."

Serena attended the red carpet event with the star of the film and co-producer Will Smith and her sister Venus, who also stunned in a chic white gown that featured elaborate boning and a sharp Cleopatra-esque bob.

MORE: Serena Williams shows off radiant beauty in gray dress

MORE: Serena Williams impresses fans in latest show-stopping video honoring Beyoncé

It was a big night for Serena, Venus, and the entire team of King Richard, who supported Will's nomination for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture.

Despite their loss to CODA, the team still made an impression, and Serena shared more snippets from her night out on Instagram.

The sisters attended the awards in support of King Richard's nomination for Outstanding Producer

The sports icon posted pictures of herself with close friends and members of her team as she wrote: "This is me and my family… (and Demi)," also including a photograph of hers with Demi Singleton, the 15-year-old actress who played her in the movie.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.