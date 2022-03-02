Serena Williams impresses fans in latest show-stopping video honoring Beyoncé

Serena Williams seriously knows how to take on a good challenge! The tennis star stunned fans with an impressive new video as she performed the viral TikTok Drop Challenge.

Serena honored none other than iconic singer Beyoncé, as the dance challenge is set to her hit 2014 song, Yoncé.

Fans raved not only about her accepting the trending challenge, but about the fact that the video revealed multiple behind-the-scenes clips from several of her upcoming projects, taken form a variety of locations including rooftops, glamorous elevators, and a lakeside home.

WATCH: Serena duels with daughter Olympia Ohanian

The challenge is for people to be acting candidly, not paying attention to the camera, and just as a particular moment of the song comes on, everyone suddenly looks to the camera and slowly drops to the floor.

Serena definitely aced it, briefly interrupting photo shoots, people doing her make-up and spraying her hair, for it. The athlete showcased a variety of stunning looks, like a white, figure-hugging dress with a waist-accentuating leather coat, a tight black dress with feathered sleeves, and lilac and green work-out sets, revealing her incredibly toned physique.

What's more, she not only convinced everyone around her to join in on the challenge, she did the majority of the "drops" wearing sky high stilettos.

Serena's impressive take on the viral challenge

She captioned the video with: "I had to do it. I even Got the entire @audemarspiguet team to do it. This is worldwide dropping baby!"

Fans raved about the video in the comments, writing: "My knees won't allow it but I will be there in spirit," and: "It's a grand slam!!!!" as well as: "Best one yet."

One of the fabulous looks featured in the video

Serena has been dazzling fans non-stop, as she walked the runway for Off-White's fashion show in Paris. The star-studded guests and models were paying tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, as it was the last collection he designed.

Of the bittersweet moment, the tennis player wrote: "I had an unbelievable time walking in the @off____white show… Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of was something I could not miss. Thank you for the opportunity. I am so grateful to show love to my friend."

