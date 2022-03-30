Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance The two NBC hosts love pulling off different styles

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna.

The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve Special

As with each week, the show's Instagram followers were given the opportunity to decide on the outfits for the hosts, and they certainly delivered.

Hoda unveiled that she wore a pastel yellow power suit with a white button down underneath, while Jenna went for a similar vibe with a lime green option.

However, her outfit featured shorts instead of pants, showing off her endless legs, leaving audiences and Hoda absolutely stunned.

As soon as they revealed their looks, Hoda looked over at Jenna and shock came over her face as she exclaimed: "I'm sorry?!"

Hoda was pleasantly stunned upon seeing Jenna's leg-baring outfit

"Let's take a moment on you," Jenna said, to which her co-star replied: "No, let's take a moment on YOU! Wait a minute!"

She even added: "First of all, JBH, your l-e-g-s! Amazing!" Jenna complimented her partner's look as well, commenting that the starkly professional nature of both their choices made it seem like they were "going to work!"

The show shared a clip of their reactions to each other's outfits on Instagram as well, and fans were just as thrilled to see Jenna in something more different and bold.

"I need Jenna to report on her leg workout and Hoda her arms!!!" one wrote, with another saying: "You Look ABSOLUTELY STUNNING JENNA."

The Today hosts embodied a "strictly business" vibe with their outfits

A third also added: "JBH just WOW! Don't hide those legs," and another of their followers couldn't resist chiming in with: "Jenna! You have gorgeous legs that go on forever! Wow!"

