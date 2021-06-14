Hoda Kotb's neon yellow dress is the perfect summer staple

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hoda Kotb just might be the queen of staple WFH looks - and for those who are back in the office.

The Today With Hoda and Jenna host wowed on the set of the show as she kicked off the week on Monday wearing a neon yellow Black Halo dress. The sleeveless sleek number has a mock collar, a tailored bodice, and flatters the figure.

Hoda looked incredible in her figure-flattering yellow Black Halo dress

Hoda is a big fan of the brand and wears their looks often, and they always tend to be staple looks like this one that every fashionista working from home needs in their closets.

The veteran journalist’s neon yellow dress is a great summer staple to have on hand. You can mix and match the dress with a variety of heels because of its solid hue, and it also fits the vibe of the season considering neon has been a huge trend this year.

The dress comes in five colorways - yellow, red, black, blue, and pink, and all of them are nearly sold out. So, we also tracked down a similar yellow sheath dress on NY & Co on sale for less than $20.

Zana Sheath dress, $325, Black Halo

Yellow scoop neck dress, $19.95, NY & Co

SHOP NOW

The daytime TV host also stunned in Black Halo in April when she wore a sleek sleeveless pink Black Halo jumpsuit that she paired with gold hoops. Hoda added even more color to her look with a bright red pump.

Hoda stunned in April in a pink Black Halo jumpsuit and red pumps

Red and pink ensemble combos were a huge trend last year pre-pandemic, and we were excited to see Hoda bringing it back.

The jumpsuit was a tailored look, much like her yellow dress, and had cropped skinny pant legs and a V-neck that came complete with a stand-up ruffled collar.

Another chic look from Hoda’s closet - and one to emulate.

