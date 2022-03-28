Hoda Kotb opens up about her childhood in revealing chat with Amy Schumer The stars had a tough but enlightening conversation

In a revealing and candid conversation with Amy Schumer amid her first time hosting the Oscars, Hoda Kotb is opening up as the two stars share how their moms helped them get to where they are now.

The two detailed how much more they understand their own moms now that they are mothers themselves. Hoda adopted daughter Hope Catherine in 2019, and Haley Joy in 2017. Amy shares two-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer, who she married in 2018.

The Oscars host was a guest on the Today Show star's popular podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, as she prepared herself for the awards show, which she hosted alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The comedian and talk show host had an intimate and personal conversation where they discussed motherhood, plastic surgery, and making their own moms proud. They both got emotional speaking about their moms and how supportive they have always been of their daughters.

The television journalist's parents are originally from Egypt, and while she lived there for a year of her life, she was born in Norman, Oklahoma, growing up between Morgantown, West Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia, since her mother, Sameha Kotb, worked at the Library of Congress.

The beloved media personalities opened up about how they handle hate and internet trolls, acknowledging how crucial their mothers' support has always been.

Amy and son Gene David in Central Park

Amy hilariously described her mom as a "sweet psychopath" explaining how while she herself avoids all sorts of comments about her on the internet, her mother creates collages of all her mentions and accolades, resulting in the comedian accidentally reading the bad reviews as well.

Hoda explained that growing up: "When I was a kid, I had stop sign glasses, frizzy hair and a crazy name, and my mom was like, 'No one's more beautiful than you.'"

Hoda and daughter Haley Joy

Amy totally related, recalling how: "My mom believed I was a model, believed I was the most incredible person to ever live, and by the time the truth hit me it was too late."

They both discussed how their childhood would translate into their journey as mothers, admitting that the balance between wanting to be overly congratulatory but also realistic is't always easy, but the podcast host ultimately stated that: "We always have to tell our kids the truth because the truth is the truth."

